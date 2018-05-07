NASCAR’s Kyle Larson, Fiance Katelyn Sweet Announce Birth Of New Baby

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Fresh off last week’s arrival of Isla Rose Earnhardt, the NASCAR world has welcomed yet another baby girl.

Kyle Larson and his fiance, Katelyn Sweet, announced the birth of their daughter, Audrey Layne Larson, in a tweet Monday morning. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver coupled the news with a picture of his son, Owen Larson, holding his baby sister.

(You can click here to see a picture of the Larson’s new daughter.)

“What an exciting night/morning!” Larson wrote. “Baby came a few weeks early but glad I was able to be in town for it all. Katelyn did amazing and we are excited to welcome a baby girl, Audrey Layne Larson!

“Owen got to hang out with his new little sister this morning and loves her a bunch.”

We’re still waiting for a picture of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s daughter, but the NASCAR legend promises a photo will arrive shortly.

During a red-flag stoppage in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway, Larson revealed that John Hunter Nemechek would’ve been ready to pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet in next week’s race at Kansas Speedway, should Larson have needed to attend his baby’s birth.

Instead, Larson was able to be at his Katelyn’s side to welcome Audrey to the world.

Larson finished 10th in Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism, and currently sits 10th in the Cup standings.