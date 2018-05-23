Nationals’ Michael Taylor Has Priceless (Non)-Expression After Walk-Off Hit

Michael A. Taylor didn’t seem too thrilled about the prospect of climbing over the Mendoza line.

The Nationals center fielder had a hilariously nonchalant reaction to his walk-off double Tuesday night in Washington’s 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

After drilling Matt Strahm’s pitch off the wall and driving home the winning run, Taylor stood at second base with an expressionless look while gazing toward the outfield. Only being mobbed in celebration by teammates could move Taylor from stoicism to jubilation.

WALK IT OFF! @Taylor_Michael3 walks off the Padres with an RBI double! #Nats win 2-1! pic.twitter.com/LRGb6BWLes — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) May 23, 2018

Taylor entered the game with a .189 batting average, the 10th-lowest among all qualified hitters in Major League Baseball. He explained afterward that relief was his prevailing emotion after his walk-off hit.

“Like a weight was being lifted off,” Taylor told MLB.com’s Jamal Collier. “It’s been a rough stretch for me. I took a deep breath. I’ve been waiting to have something turn for me.”

Taylor now is hitting .190 and things just might be looking up for him.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images