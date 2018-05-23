NBA All-Defensive Team 2018: Al Horford Gets Nod; Marcus Smart Misses Cut

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA’s third-best defensive team in the regular season has a representation of one on the NBA’s All-Defensive Team.

Celtics forward Al Horford was named to 2017-18 All-Defensive Second Team on Wednesday, becoming the first Boston forward or center to land on the All-Defensive Team since Kevin Garnett in 2012.

Here’s the full list of players on the First and Second teams:

FIRST TEAM

Jrue Holiday, Guard, New Orleans Pelicans

Victor Oladipo, Guard, Indiana Pacers

Robert Covington, Forward, Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Davis, Forward, Pelicans

Rudy Gobert, Center, Utah Jazz

SECOND TEAM

Dejounte Murray, Guard, San Antonio Spurs

Jimmy Butler, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

Draymond Green, Forward, Golden State Warriors

Al Horford, Forward, Celtics

Joel Embiid, Center, Sixers

Celtics guards Marcus Smart (18 total votes; 5 first-team votes) and Jaylen Brown (16 total votes, 5 first-team votes) also received votes from the global panel of 100 sports media members.

Smart is regarded as one of the most tenacious defenders in the league, but injuries hurt his case this season, as the 24-year-old played in just 54 of the Celtics’ regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Horford earns the first All-Defensive Team nod of his career and becomes the first Celtics player to earn that distinction since Avery Bradley drew First-Team honors in 2016.