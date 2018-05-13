NBA Compiled Best Celtics ‘Mic’d Up’ Moments, And It’s Chock Full Of Gems

It has been quite the run for the Boston Celtics.

From a lengthy winning streak during the fall, to a compelling playoff run that will reach, at the very least, the Eastern Conference finals, this campaign has featured no shortage of excitement.

Many times, the NBA had head coach Brad Stevens and various players wear microphones during the game. While some of the moments are shared on broadcasts, others are not.

On the eve of the C’s Game 1 ECF tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA dropped a “best of” video of Celtics’ mic’d up moments. There is quite the spread, from player leadership moments to stellar plays and Stevens in huddles. Altogether though, it makes for a pretty entertaining couple minutes.

Take a look:

Awesome.

Tip for Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images