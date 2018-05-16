NBA Rumors: Cavs’ J.R. Smith Won’t Be Disciplined For Al Horford Foul

Photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA reportedly won’t take action on J.R. Smith.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for pushing Al Horford late in the Cavs’ 107-94 Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It was a play that understandably upset the Celtics, but it won’t result in discipline from the NBA, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing a source.

It would’ve been a shocker if Smith got suspended for Saturday’s Game 3 in Cleveland, especially with the LeBron James and the Cavs facing an 0-2 hole in the Eastern Conference finals. Still, the fact Smith didn’t even receive a fine is a bit surprising.

Even if Smith was suspended, it’s debatable whether the Cavs would’ve noticed his absence. In the first to games against the Celtics, the 32-year-old has totaled just four points and two assists despite averaging 28 minutes.