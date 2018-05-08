NBA Rumors: Here’s What Could Sway LeBron James To Join 76ers In Free Agency

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Could LeBron James leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his NBA career?

That question will be on the minds of everyone in the basketball world as the star forward potentially nears free agency this summer. While there has been a slew of rumors signaling James making his way to the West Coast, it appears there’s a growing beast in the East that could interest The King.

During Monday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Chris Broussard revealed one reported reason as to why James would consider joining the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer.

“I’ve been told by somebody that would know that LeBron wants to play off the ball,” Broussard said. “…What I was told is that LeBron has (played on the ball) because he’s never really had a teammate who was a playmaker for other guys. Ben Simmons is that.”

It’s tough to ignore what’s currently being built in Philadelphia. Simmons already is one of the most unique talents in the league, while Joel Embiid rapidly has made his case as one of the NBA’s premier big men.

One would think that James only would sign with a legit championship contender at this stage in his career. And considering all of the powerhouses in the West, it might be of James’ best interest to stay in the only conference he’s ever known.