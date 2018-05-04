NBA Rumors: Why Knicks Might Clear Salary Cap Space For LeBron James Chase

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Are the New York Knicks about to chase their pipe dream this summer?

The Knicks are considering opening up salary-cap space this offseason in order to pursue LeBron James in free agency, the New York Post’s Marc Berman reported Friday, citing an NBA source. David Fizdale reportedly agreed to a contract as the Knicks head coach Thursday, and his relationship with James makes the Knicks believe they might become contenders for his services if he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the source claims James first must indicate a willingness to join the Knicks before they change their free-agency plans, which previously centered around making waves during the 2018-19 offseason.

Fizdale and James bonded over the four seasons when the former was an assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat coaching staff and the latter was a player on the two-time NBA championship-winning team.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggests the Knicks can clear $30 million in cap room if Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn opt out of their contracts and the team is able to trade Courtney Lee. That would be enough to sign James but also would mean the team would lack the salary-cap space to extend Kristaps Porzingis.

Time will tell whether Fizdale’s arrival marks a turning point in the Knicks’, and James’ NBA respective histories.