NBA Rumors: Lakers Unlikely To Draft Lonzo’s Brother, LiAngelo Ball

It doesn’t seem like LiAngelo Ball will be joining his brother, Lonzo Ball, on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 19-year-old worked out for the Lakers earlier this week, but judging from reports that have surfaced, it doesn’t sound as if LiAngelo made much of an impression on those in attendance.
The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported that Los Angeles had a “well-chronicled” workout with LiAngelo, but the team didn’t have a lot of interest in him after it was complete.
Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz then reported that multiple NBA scouts had some harsh words about the younger Ball brother, quoting Stein’s tweet:
Yikes.
Looks like LaVar Ball will have to put his dream to rest of having his three sons play for the Lakers.
