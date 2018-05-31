NBA Rumors: Lakers Unlikely To Draft Lonzo’s Brother, LiAngelo Ball

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

It doesn’t seem like LiAngelo Ball will be joining his brother, Lonzo Ball, on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 19-year-old worked out for the Lakers earlier this week, but judging from reports that have surfaced, it doesn’t sound as if LiAngelo made much of an impression on those in attendance.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported that Los Angeles had a “well-chronicled” workout with LiAngelo, but the team didn’t have a lot of interest in him after it was complete.

A dribble of draft scuttle for those interested: The Lakers had LiAngelo Ball in for a well-chronicled workout this week but there is pessimism in the extreme coming out of L.A. today that the Lakers have any intentions for him … G-League or otherwise — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 30, 2018

Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz then reported that multiple NBA scouts had some harsh words about the younger Ball brother, quoting Stein’s tweet:

Multiple execs and scouts have told me LiAngelo Ball is not a borderline NBA player, nor does he belong on a summer league roster. #NBADraft https://t.co/F5sIhBWZ33 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2018

Yikes.

Looks like LaVar Ball will have to put his dream to rest of having his three sons play for the Lakers.