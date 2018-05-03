NBA Rumors: Meek Mill Will Sit Courtside With Robert Kraft For Celtics-Sixers Game 2

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Robert Kraft and Meek Mill reportedly will be reunited courtside at TD Garden.

Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin is bringing Mill to Boston with him as Philadelphia prepares for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

But the Philadelphia-based rapper won’t just be sitting next to Rubin, as Natalie Weiner of Bleacher Report says the two will sit alongside the New England Patriots owner.

Kraft visited the rapper three weeks ago in a Philadelphia prison before he was released April 24, and has shown his support for Mill, saying he’s an “amazing” and “intelligent young man.”

The 76-year-old Kraft and 30-year-old Mill apparently are good friends, but will be rooting for different times once the 8:30 p.m. tipoff begins. The last time Mill was courtside, Philadelphia clinched the first-round series with a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat.

However, the C’s are a perfect 5-0 at home through the 2018 postseason.