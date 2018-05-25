NBA Rumors: Paul George’s Agent Telling People Star Will Re-Sign With Thunder

Photo via Thumbnail photo Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul George’s first season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder wasn’t as successful as he’d hoped, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to jump ship apparently.

The star small forward is set to become a free agent this offseason, and with the Thunder being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Utah Jazz, many expect George to test the market and ultimately waive goodbye to Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Dean Blevins, the sports director for OKC-KWTV, gave an interesting report Monday, saying that George’s agent has been telling people around the league that he plans to stay in OKC.

“Allegedly, apparently, Paul George plans to stay with the Thunder,” Blevins said. “I know. It’s not what people believe. But in separate conversations, I’m told P.G.’s agent has told people associated with the NBA that P.G. believes the injury loss of Andre Roberson was huge and he’s staying. Disclaimer, though: Believing everything that agents allegedly say can be dangerous to your health.”

First of all, it’s important to note Blevins’ final point: agents will say just about anything to get their client the best deal possible. It’s probable that Aaron Mintz is trying to drive up the price for other potential suitors, namely the Los Angeles Lakers.

The loss of Roberson certainly hampered the Thunder down the stretch, as their defense suffered mightily in his absence. But it’s hard to put the Thunder’s late-season struggles on the loss of a one-dimensional player. OKC’s offense never seemed to click at the pace it was expected to, and it came to a head in the playoffs when George and Anthony combined for 12 points in the Thunder’s season-ending loss in Utah.

While it’s certainly possible that George wants to give it another go with Westbrook and Anthony, it’s more likely that he takes his talent elsewhere in the offseason.