NBA Rumors: Spurs Set Timetable For Kawhi Leonard Saga To End

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kawhi Leonard probably shouldn’t start packing his bags yet.

The San Antonio Spurs won’t trade their star forward for anything less than a “grand-slam” offer, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Thursday, citing multiple NBA executives. Leonard is the subject of countless trade rumors, but the Spurs reportedly aren’t willing to deal their top asset for less than their sky-high asking price and will take their time to reach a favorable outcome.

“If offers were underwhelming around the draft and the start of free agency, the Spurs might opt to let the saga drag into training camp, or even into the season,” O’Connor writes. “Leonard could always rekindle his relationship with the team, or return to the floor and increase his trade value.”

Trade rumors have linked Leonard with potential moves to the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and others. Interested teams should be under no illusions about what they might have to give up or how long it might take to land the two-time All-Star.