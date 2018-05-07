NBA Rumors: Stan Van Gundy Out As Pistons Coach After Four Seasons

Photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Stan Van Gundy no longer has worn out his welcome in the Motor City.

The Detroit Pistons parted with their head coach on Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing a source.

Source: Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons have parted ways. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

Van Gundy’s ouster comes amid a restructuring of the Pistons’ basketball operations. Van Gundy also had been the team’s president of basketball operations and he enjoyed full decision-making power over players and coaches.

Detroit’s next head coach reportedly won’t enjoy that same level of authority.

Van Gundy met with Pistons officials within the hour and now team moves onto a search for a new President of Basketball Operations and coach. Those jobs will be separated now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

Wojnarowski reports the Pistons might appoint former NBA player and Boston Celtics draft pick John Barry to a high-level role.

Sources: One candidate expected to be strongly considered for a role in a revamped Pistons front office — Brent Barry. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

The Pistons were coming off their sixth consecutive losing season when they hired Van Gundy in 2014. They won just 32 games in 2014-15 but soon improved. The 2015-16 season represents the peak of Van Gundy’s career as Pistons coach as he led them to a 44-38 record and a spot in the playoffs, where the Cleveland Cavaliers swept them in the first round. Detroit missed the playoffs the next two seasons.

The Pistons in January acquired Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers via trade. The blockbuster deal didn’t boost the Pistons’ fortunes, and they finished 39-43 season and missed the playoffs again.

The Griffin trade saddled the Pistons with his mammoth contract, which critics use as added fuel in condemning Van Gundy’s overall tenure in Detroit.

Stan Van Gundy's parting gift to the Pistons – Blake Griffin's salary in each of the next four seasons:

2018-19: $32,088,932

2019-20: $34,449,964

2020-21: $36,810,996

2021-22: $38,957,028 https://t.co/HOfaQ23PQt — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2018