NBA Stars Accuse Referees Of Favoring Warriors Over Rockets In Game 7

by on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 2:44PM
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA players noticed something fishy during Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin and New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins used Twitter on Monday night to criticize the referees who worked the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game for their apparent favoritism of the Warriors.

Cousins, a noted foe of officials, couched his critique inside a metaphor.

Lin was more explicit in his accusation.

The Warriors ultimately won 101-92 and clinched a spot in the NBA Finals, where they’ll meet the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth consecutive season.

The NBA usually fines players for speaking out against referees, but Lin and Cousins have tested the boundaries by criticizing officials’ performances in games that don’t feature their own teams.

