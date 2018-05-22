NBA Struggles Twice To Explain Marcus Morris’ Offensive Foul On Kevin Love

Monday was a disappointing night for the Boston Celtics, as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-102 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, evening the series at two games apiece.

A problem for Boston throughout the game was its inability to get much momentum going. Particularly in the second half, the C’s hovered in the region of a nine-and 10-point deficit, unable to chip away enough to give themselves a chance at erasing the Cavs’ advantage.

During the third quarter, the Celtics were hit with a tough blow, as Marcus Morris had a 3-pointer erased due to an offensive foul. As the C’s forward knocked down the shot, officials seemed to believe he kicked Cavs forward Kevin Love.

Had Morris not been called for the foul, his trey would have cut the lead to 10. And considering Boston scored the next four points, it would have trailed by only six instead of nine just three minutes into the third quarter. So the call certainly was not an insignificant one.

Following the game, the NBA’s senior vice president of officiating Joe Brogia attempted to explain why the foul was called. It was a, let’s call it confusing, answer.

Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, joined @NBATV to discuss two challenging plays from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals: @Celtics/@Cavs pic.twitter.com/V3ratfpT4A — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) May 22, 2018

It didn’t stop there, however. The official Twitter account of the NBA actually quoted a tweet with the video and doubled down on it being the right call.

This is the correct call. The offensive player kicks his left leg out, and that, not the defender's actions, is the reason for the contact. Joe Borgia gave a good explanation here: https://t.co/3olWREoJNh https://t.co/baEREknO4L — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) May 22, 2018

That’s great, however the leg in question actually was Morris’ right leg.

Either way, the Celtics didn’t do themselves many favors in Game 4 to give them a chance to win, so it certainly can’t all be put on the officiating, something Brad Stevens harped on following the loss.

Now, Boston’s attention is turned to regaining the series lead at TD Garden in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

