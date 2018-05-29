NBA Writer Tears Into Celtics’ Brad Stevens In Baffling Twitter Rant

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’ve never heard of Chris Palmer before, we apologize in advance for introducing you to him and his brutal takes.

Palmer, a Maryland native, has experience writing for Bleacher Report, covering the Los Angeles Lakers for Spectrum SportsNet and a bunch of other random stuff. He also, as it turns out, is a big Twitter guy (123,000 followers).

(Whether those credentials are enough to make you care about his opinions, however, is up to you.)

So, why are we talking about this person? Well, Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday and went on a wild rant, in which he tried to make the case that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is a better coach than Boston Celtics headman Brad Stevens.

Lue, of course, just led (or get led by?) LeBron James and the Cavs to the NBA Finals, although it took seven games against the undermanned Celtics to do so. Yet in Martin’s world, Stevens is a failure because he was unable to lead the Celtics’ roster, which was without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, to the promised land.

Take it away, Chris:

Career Winning Percentage: Lue .624; Stevens .539

Playoff Winning Percentage: Lue .744; Stevens .468

NBA Finals: Lue 3; Stevens 0

Rings: Lue 1; Stevens 0 But Stevens is the young coaching mind being compared to Wooden.

Also Lue is younger than Stevens. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 29, 2018

Stevens didn't get stepped over by A.I. because he wasn't good enough to play in the NBA. Lue won 2 rings as a player. Also: there's that. https://t.co/torWwiJtbH — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 29, 2018

It will take Brad Stevens 10 years to match Tyronn Lue's coaching achievements. Would be poetic if Prince Bronny eliminates Stevens from the playoffs multiple times. Just like his Pops. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 29, 2018

If Tyronn Lue had Tatum, Brown, Smart, Morris, Rozier, Horford. They would be sizing rings. How do you not go to The Finals with this roster?? Add Irving and Hayward and Lue is Phil Jackson. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 29, 2018

If one player can beat you. And you got a stacked roster. Then you ain't that good of a Coach. Take more than the media fawning over you. To make me a believer. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 29, 2018

Hey, everyone’s entitled to their opinions. And who knows, maybe Lue really is a better NBA coach than Stevens.

But if you ask us, Martin is living in a fantasy land.