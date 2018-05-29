NBA Writer Tears Into Celtics’ Brad Stevens In Baffling Twitter Rant

If you’ve never heard of Chris Palmer before, we apologize in advance for introducing you to him and his brutal takes.
Palmer, a Maryland native, has experience writing for Bleacher Report, covering the Los Angeles Lakers for Spectrum SportsNet and a bunch of other random stuff. He also, as it turns out, is a big Twitter guy (123,000 followers).
(Whether those credentials are enough to make you care about his opinions, however, is up to you.)
So, why are we talking about this person? Well, Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday and went on a wild rant, in which he tried to make the case that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is a better coach than Boston Celtics headman Brad Stevens.
Lue, of course, just led (or get led by?) LeBron James and the Cavs to the NBA Finals, although it took seven games against the undermanned Celtics to do so. Yet in Martin’s world, Stevens is a failure because he was unable to lead the Celtics’ roster, which was without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, to the promised land.
Take it away, Chris:
Hey, everyone’s entitled to their opinions. And who knows, maybe Lue really is a better NBA coach than Stevens.
But if you ask us, Martin is living in a fantasy land.
