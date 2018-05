Isaiah Thomas has been through a lot this season, but one constant has been the veteran point guard’s love for his mother, Tina Baldtrip.

ESPN recently asked Thomas to write and read a letter to his mom for Mother’s Day without informing him that she was in the other room. Soon after the former Boston Celtics star finished reading the heartwarming tribute, his mom surprised him, resulting in a tear-jerking moment.

Check it out below.

We’re not crying. You’re crying.