NESN Patriots Podcast: Takeaways From First Open Practice Of Spring

The New England Patriots showcased their skills in front of the media Tuesday for the first time this offseason.

The Patriots held their first open organized team activities session, and they didn’t really resemble the New England football team we’ve come to know. That’s because quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were conspicuously absent from the session.

On this week’s NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox recap the open OTAs session and give their biggest takeaways from the session. They also provide a theory on why Brady might be skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program.

