NESN Red Sox Podcast: What To Make Of J.D. Martinez’s Sizzling Stretch

How good are the Red Sox, really?

Boston won 17 of its first 19 games, only to play .500 baseball (11-11) over its next 22. The Red Sox entered Tuesday sitting a half game behind the New York Yankees, who’ve gone on an absolute tear to improve their overall record to 28-12.

The recent stretch has been a speed bump for the Red Sox, especially when you consider how well they played at the beginning of the season. And there have been a few reasons for the small regression, namely inconsistent pitching, both from the rotation and the bullpen.

Should the Red Sox be worried about these issues moving forward? Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall tackled that question on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast.”

They also analyzed J.D. Martinez’s hot start, Mookie Betts’ standing among the best players in Major League Baseball and how Boston should handle its looming roster decisions once everyone’s healthy.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Note: This podcast was recorded before Carson Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a potentially serious shoulder injury.