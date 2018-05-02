NESN Red Sox Podcast: Which Opinions Have Changed Since Opening Day?

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are coming off their most successful April in franchise history, winning 19 games and making a case to be considered the best team in Major League Baseball.

Should we be surprised?

Expectations were high, with Boston winning back-to-back American League East titles before losing in the ALDS each of the last two seasons. We knew they’d be good. This good? Well, that’s one of the topics Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall discussed on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast.”

Doyle and Randall also shared their biggest takeaways of the Red Sox’s first month and explained how a few of their opinions have changed since Opening Day. They then took a step back and looked at the league as a whole, sharing their favorite MLB storylines of the 2018 season thus far.

