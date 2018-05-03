NESN Soccer Show: How Real Madrid, Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool FC is one win away from ending an era and perhaps beginning a new one.

The Reds reached the UEFA Champions League final after defeating AS Roma 7-6 on aggregate in the semifinals. They’ll face two-time defending champion Real Madrid, which beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the sother semifinal. Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine, in the deciding game of European soccer’s elite competition. The final is set, but Liverpool’s and Real Madrid’s respective journeys were full of thrills and drama.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard review the Champions League semifinals second-leg games and offer early thoughts on the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League final on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can listen to here.