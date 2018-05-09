NFL Legend Kurt Warner Considered Football Comeback At Age 47

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kurt Warner apparently believes his game stacks up to those of his peers … young and old.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has revealed he considered returning to the NFL for the 2018 season, during which he’d be 47 years old. He last played in the NFL in 2009 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Yet, Warner said Monday during his appearance in the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast booth he offered his services to an NFL coach (whom he didn’t name) earlier this offseason, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Frank Schwab.

“I was actually ready to, for this coming season, I actually talked to a coach and my wife said, ‘Go for it, I think it would be great,'” Warner said. “So I actually talked to a coach about possibly doing it if they needed someone, but then they went out and signed somebody. I don’t think they thought I was serious. So I think we’re completely done now.”

Warner elaborated on his comeback idea later in the broadcast, describing how to balance realism with his own competitive nature.

“I don’t know if I would ever really do it, because it’s easy to sit up here and go, ‘I feel great, I can throw it in my backyard, I could still play in the NFL,’” he said. “I have too much respect for the game and those guys. But there have been moments where I was like, I feel so good and I look at the state of the quarterbacks sometimes in the league and say, I think I could do it better than them if I could get back up to form and spend some time. I’m just hoping that one team, at some point, gives me another 7-on-7. Just give me 20 plays and let me see if I can still do it.”

Warner’s NFL career was a fairytale unto itself. He probably should leave it at that.