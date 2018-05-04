NFL Rumors: Donald Trump Appointing Bill Belichick To Sports Council

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Donald Trump and Bill Belichick might have talked about Tom Brady last week, but it seems that wasn’t the entire extent of their conversation.

The president is appointing Belichick to his Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Axios reported Friday morning. The news comes in the same week The New York Times reported Belichick and Kraft spoke last week.

In addition to Belichick, the council will include former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and former NFL running back Herschel Walker, among others, according to Axios.

One of the main goals of the council will be encouraging kids to get involved with sports.

Perhaps this is a way from Trump, who values loyalty above almost anything else, to repay Belichick for his support during campaign season in 2016. Belichick wrote Trump a letter prior to the election which the eventual president-elect read to a crowd the night before the election.