NFL Rumors: Giants Delay ‘Serious’ Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Negotiations

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Giants are approaching Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with a wait-and-see attitude.

Contract negotiations between the team and its star wide receiver haven’t begun seriously, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Monday, citing a source. Beckham is recovering from a season-ending leg injury, entering the final year of his rookie deal and has spent the last year-plus pining publicly for a lucrative, long-term extension. Yet, the Giants reportedly haven’t presented a compelling contract offer in order to retain the services of one of the NFL’s premier pass catchers.

Raanan details how Beckham, 25, is hell-bent on proving his commitment to the Giants and new coach Pat Shurmur, with whom he already has forged a personal relationship. Beckham’s rehab is progressing well, and they expect him to be 100 percent healthy in time for training camp. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be all-in with the Giants when that time comes.

Beckham, who is scheduled to earn $8.5 million in 2018, per Sportac, previously threatened to sit out the 2018 season if he doesn’t sign a new contract. His vow led to widespread speculation claiming the Giants would try to trade him this offseason.

Those trade rumors have subsided in recent weeks, but that hasn’t accelerated the process that ultimately will decide Beckham’s fate with the Giants.