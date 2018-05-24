NFL Rumors: Owners Never Officially Voted On New National Anthem Policy

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

“They didn’t do an official vote.

That’s what ESPN The Magazine’s Seth Wickersham was told per sources regarding the new National Football League policy — which says teams must stand during the National Anthem if they’re on the field or stay in the locker room.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Outside The Lines,” Wickersham said he believes it was known how NFL owners would vote and didn’t want the new resolution to fail.

“Usually when they have official votes, they have a process,” he told “Outside The Lines” host Boy Ley. “And I think that they (league executives) knew how they (the owners) were going to vote. They essentially polled it and they didn’t do an official vote.”

Interesting.

The new policy states teams, not the individual(s), will be fined if they choose to kneel during the National Anthem if they are on the field.