NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Undrafted Rookie Receiver Ahead Of OTAs

The New England Patriots reportedly have thinned their overloaded wide receiver group as they prepare for the start of organized team activities.

The Patriots on Friday released rookie receiver Chris Lacy — whom they signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this month — Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported, citing the player’s agent.

Lacy, who played his college ball at Oklahoma State, had little chance of making New England’s roster, which featured 12 wideouts battling for just six — or at the very most, seven — roster spots.

Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and special teams captain Matthew Slater are only roster locks in that position group, which also features Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Malcolm Mitchell, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, 2018 sixth-round draft pick Braxton Berrios and 2017 practice squad players Riley McCarron and Cody Hollister.

Releasing Lacy gave the Patriots one open spot on their 90-man roster.

Earlier this week, the Patriots released undrafted rookie receiver Darren Andrews and subsequently placed him on the non-football injury list after he cleared waivers. They filled Andrews’ spot by signing undrafted rookie punter Corey Bojorquez.

Patriots OTAs, which are voluntary for players, begin Monday on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium and run through June 15. The team will hold its three-day mandatory minicamp from June 5 to June 7.