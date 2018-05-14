NFL Rumors: Patriots Unlikely To Sign Johnny Manziel After Drafting QB

Photo via C. Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports Images

After drafting LSU’s Danny Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots reportedly are set at quarterback.

That means the Patriots are unlikely to sign Johnny Manziel, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported in his Sunday notes. The Patriots reportedly attended Manziel’s pro day at the University of San Diego and met with him before and after he also worked out at Texas A&M’s pro day.

Etling will enter the Patriots’ offseason workouts as their No. 3 quarterback behind starter Tom Brady and backup Brian Hoyer.

Manziel has been out of the NFL for over two years. He was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016 after being accused of domestic assault against his then-girlfriend. Manziel agreed to a plea deal in which he would undergo counseling.

He was drafted by the Browns 22nd overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 57 percent of his passes in 15 games over two seasons. He also rushed for 259 yards with one touchdown. He played in The Spring League, a developmental football league, this year.

Manziel, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was hospitalized last week. He released a statement saying he had an adverse reaction to a prescription he takes for the disorder.