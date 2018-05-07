NFL Rumors: Patriots Working To Tweak Rob Gronkowski’s Current Contract

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

It took a meeting between Rob Gronkowski, his agent Drew Rosenhaus and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to get the tight end to publicly commit to playing for New England in 2018.

But there’s reportedly still work to be done between the three parties. The Patriots are working to tweak Gronkowski’s contract, The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Sunday.

The Patriots added incentives, which he collected to the tune of $10.1875 million, to Gronkowski’s 2017 salary last offseason. He’s only set to earn $8.91 million in cash this season, so perhaps the Patriots could once again add bonuses based on snaps, stats or honors to make his potential earning at least equal to last year’s.

Gronkowski, widely considered the best tight end in the NFL, has the second highest base salary among tight ends in 2018. He has the highest cap hit at $10.91 million. His average salary, $9 million, ranks fourth.