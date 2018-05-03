NFL Rumors: Steelers Pay Ryan Shazier’s 2018 Salary In Moving Gesture

Photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to do right by Ryan Shazier.

The Steelers linebacker won’t play in 2018, but his team will pay him what he would have earned in salary this season through a contract-conversion method, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday morning via Twitter, citing a source.

The Steelers have converted $8.26M of LB Ryan Shazier’s 2018 base salary into a signing bonus, per source. Shazier, placed on PUP Wednesday, earns that money now. While there are no cap implications, it’s a great gesture by a first rate organization. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 3, 2018

Shazier is rehabilitating from the devastating spine injury he suffered Dec. 4 in the Steelers’ Week 13 win over the Cincinatti Bengals. The Steelers placed him on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, ruling him out of the 2018 season.

Nevertheless the team made the salary-t0-bonus conversion so he’ll receive the money immediately, instead of over the course of the season. The contract tweak has no salary-cap implications for the Steelers, according to Yates.

Shazier vows to play again and he clearly has the Steelers’ full support as he travels the long road to recovery.