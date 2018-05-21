NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Expected At Patriots’ Minicamp

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly will get in some practice time with their teammates this spring.

Brady and Gronkowski are expected to attend Patriots mandatory minicamp from June 5 to 7, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

Both Brady and Gronkowski reportedly will miss the Patriots’ first organized team activities session Monday at Gillette Stadium after skipping phases one and two of the team’s offseason workout program. Gronkowski will attend OTAs “at some point,” a source told ProFootballTalk.

OTAs are voluntary, though the Patriots typically have near-perfect attendance at their offseason workout program. Brady missed part of New England’s offseason workout program in 2009 and 2010 but participated in OTAs.

Brady said after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss on his docu-series “Tom Vs Time” that this offseason would be about his family.