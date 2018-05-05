NHL Puts Brad Marchand ‘On Notice,’ Orders Him To Stop Licking Players

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Marchand’s licking days (probably) are over.

The Boston Bruins winger could be seen licking Ryan Callahan during Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After the game, Callahan and other members of the Lightning called on the NHL to put an end to Marchand’s bizarre new habit, which began during Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Well, the NHL indeed has stepped in, as director of hockey operations Colin Campbell spoke with Marchand and Bruins general Manager Don Sweeney on Saturday, ordering Marchand to cut it out … or else.

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

It’s currently unclear as to what “supplemental discipline” entails, but it’s probably best for Marchand to avoid any with his team facing a 3-1 series deficit.

The Bruins will put their season on the line in Game 5, which gets underway Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET in Tampa.