NHL Puts Brad Marchand ‘On Notice,’ Orders Him To Stop Licking Players

Brad Marchand’s licking days (probably) are over.
The Boston Bruins winger could be seen licking Ryan Callahan during Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After the game, Callahan and other members of the Lightning called on the NHL to put an end to Marchand’s bizarre new habit, which began during Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Well, the NHL indeed has stepped in, as director of hockey operations Colin Campbell spoke with Marchand and Bruins general Manager Don Sweeney on Saturday, ordering Marchand to cut it out … or else.
It’s currently unclear as to what “supplemental discipline” entails, but it’s probably best for Marchand to avoid any with his team facing a 3-1 series deficit.
The Bruins will put their season on the line in Game 5, which gets underway Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET in Tampa.
