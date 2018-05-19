NHL Rumors: BU’s David Quinn ‘Primary Target’ For Rangers’ Head Coach Job

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Rangers’ search for a new head coach reportedly might end soon — at the expense of Boston University.

Terriers head coach David Quinn is “Well down the road” to becoming the next head coach of the Rangers, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Friday. The Rangers fired Alain Vigneault in April after five seasons behind New York’s bench.

Quinn to the Rangers isn’t imminent, per McKenzie, but he remain’s the team’s “primary target.”

NYR GM Jeff Gorton is at World Championships in Denmark, so nothing is believed to be imminent but Quinn has already interviewed. For now, he appears to be a primary target. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 18, 2018

If hired, Quinn could be a big gain for the Rangers. However, he also would be a significant loss for Boston University.

In five seasons at Agganis Arena, the Cranston, R.I. native led BU to two Hockey East championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in the 2015 national championship game. Current NHL players who played under Quinn include Boston Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel, Airzona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway.

A former Terrier himself, Quinn previously has served as a head coach in the AHL and as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche. He never played in the NHL, but played parts of two seasons in the AHL and IHL.