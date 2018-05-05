Torey Krug Injury: Bruins Defenseman Out For Game 5 Vs. Lightning

Photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins face an uphill battle in continuing their postseason run, and now, it appears that climb has become even steeper.

The Bruins will be without defenseman Torey Krug for Monday night’s must-win Game 5 in Tampa Bay against the Lightning due to an ankle injury. If Boston is able to extend the series, it likely will have to do so without Krug moving forward.

Bruce Cassidy provided an update on Torey Krug upon the team's arrival in Tampa: "He’s out [for Game 5]. He’s still getting evaluated, but doesn’t look good that it will be short term." Cassidy says Nick Holden will enter the lineup and play alongside Adam McQuaid on Sunday. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2018

Krug sustained the injury in Friday night’s Game 4, which the Lightning claimed 4-3 in overtime. Late in the third period, Krug awkwardly slammed into the boards after chasing down a puck alongside Tampa Bay winger Alex Killorn. The blueliner exited the game after the hit and later left TD Garden in a walking boot.

With Krug now unavailable for Game 5, the Bruins will turn to Nick Holden to fill the void. Holden has appeared in one game for the Bruins in these Stanley Cup playoffs, tallying an assist in 12:25 of ice time in Boston’s first-round Game 3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Krug’s injury tacks on to Boston’s highly frustrating second-round series against Tampa Bay, which will come to a close if the Bolts take down the B’s on Monday night at Amalie Arena.