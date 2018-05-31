Nike Drops Cool Ad Featuring Young LeBron James Getting ‘Chosen 1’ Tattoo

LeBron James continues to cement himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history, so it’s only fitting that Nike turned back the clock before the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season.

Nike dropped a new ad featuring a reenactment of a young LeBron walking into a tattoo parlor to get the famous “Chosen 1” tattoo that’s now across his back. James got the tattoo back in 2002, after Sports Illustrated dubbed him “The Chosen One” on its cover while profiling the then-high school standout.

James obviously has lived up to the hype, which is amazing given how high expectations were when he entered the league. And his legacy will grow even more if he’s able to pull off an upset in this year’s NBA Finals, as the Cavaliers are huge underdogs to begin the series.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab