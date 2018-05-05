No-No In Mexico: Watch Dodgers Complete Combined No-Hitter Vs. Padres

It took four pitchers, but the Los Angeles Dodgers made history Friday night in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Dodgers pulled off a combined no-hitter — the first combined no-no in franchise history — against the San Diego Padres in the first game of the neutral-site, south-of-the-border series. Right-hander Walker Buehler (great name) pitched the first six-innings of game, with Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore combining to seal the deal in relief.

It was the second no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season. Oakland Atheltics left Sean Manaea recently accomplished the feat against the Boston Red Sox.

Watch each out of the no-hitter in the video below:

First combined no-hitter in franchise history? It happened. #LosDodgers pic.twitter.com/E7DqlTc9t9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2018

Looks like the Padres left their bats in the United States.

Now, not to take anything away from the Dodgers, but they were playing against one of the worst offenses in baseball. In fact, the 2018 Padres, who struck out 13 times Friday night, are historically bad at merely making contact with the baseball.

Check out Buster Olney’s tweet about the Padres, who lead the MLB with 337 strikeouts as a team:

Hall of Famers Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez are among the all-time leaders in strikeouts per nine innings, at more than 10 per game — RJ is No. 1 at 10.6, Pedro is No. 6 at 10.04. The hitters on the 2018 Padres are averaging 10.22 per game. The sport-wide trend continues. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 5, 2018

Yikes.

Here’s more from Olney:

Sometime in the next 2 weeks, the 2018 Padres (averaging about 10 Ks per game) are likely to have accumulated more strikeouts in this season than Tony Gwynn did in his 20 seasons (434). He played his last game on 2001, but in the evolution of baseball, that seems so long ago. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 5, 2018

In San Diego’s defense, every team in baseball has a chance to surpass 434 strikeouts this season, so it’s not like the Padres are alone in their excessive whiffing.

As for the Dodgers, they now have 23 no-hitters as a franchise, good for the most all-time in MLB history. The Red Sox rank second all-time with 19 no-nos.

The Dodgers weren’t alone in making MLB history Friday night, though. Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols also entered the record books, becoming just the 32nd member of the 3,000-hit club.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images