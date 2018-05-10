No One’s Been As Wrong About Anything As Charles Barkley Was About Celtics

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Images

If Charles Barkley actually cared about what anyone said, he’d probably sit out the next few conversations about the Boston Celtics.

The Hall of Famer has been wrong at just about every turn with his analysis on the Celtics for TNT’s studio shows, and the evidence is mounting that he either has no idea what he’s talking about as it pertains to the Green or he simply doesn’t like the Celtics.

Either is believable at this point.

But Barkley has been banging his drum about the Celtics all season long, dating back to opening night. Moments after Gordon Hayward went down with a season-ending ankle injury, Barkley declared the Celtics dead.

“The thing that really sucks is their season’s over. Like, now, we knew going into the season it was the Cavaliers, the Celtics, the Wizards and Toronto,” Barkley said on TNT that night.

“Now the Celtics, it’s going to be very difficult for them to be in the top four or five, to be honest with you.”

The Celtics’ season, of course, was far from over. Still going, in fact, after Boston sent Barkley’s former team — the Philadelphia 76ers — packing Wednesday night. (We’ll get to that more in a bit.)

Barkley was right for two games. Boston lost its first two contests of the season before rifling off 13 straight wins to set up a must-see showdown with the Golden State Warriors. Still, Barkley wasn’t impressed with who the Celtics beat and didn’t even consider the idea the Celtics could beat the Warriors.

“If you actually look at the Boston Celtics’ actual schedule, they’ve played a bunch of homecoming games,” Barkley stated. “They haven’t beaten the elite teams … their schedule has been very easy for them so far. They’re not going to beat the Golden State Warriors tonight, and they’re not going to hold the Golden State Warriors to 94 points, I promise you that.”

The Celtics trailed by five at halftime, which allowed Barkley to pile on even more during the halftime show.

“Ernie, how in the world has this team won 13 straight games?” he wondered. “I’m sitting here watching and I’ve probably watched them five times, they wouldn’t be favored in the Eastern Conference — I’m not even talking about Cleveland. I’m not sure they can beat Toronto or Washington. I’m just saying, I don’t know how they’re winning these games.”

The Celtics didn’t hold the Warriors to 94 points; the Celtics held the Warriors to 88 points and won the game.

Barkley’s point seemed to finally be proved Dec. 28. The Houston Rockets came into Boston and dusted the Celtics early, taking a 24-point lead at halftime.

“This game is O-V-E-R,” Barkley said at the half.

And then this happened.

Barkley really started to double down when the playoffs arrived, and quite honestly, it’s hard to blame him. The Celtics are undermanned, having not only lost Hayward for the season, but a knee injury ended Kyrie Irving’s season before the playoffs even began.

A first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks gave Barkley his latest chance to go against the Green.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are going to beat the Boston Celtics,” he said before Game 1. ” … If Boston wins this series, to me, it will be an upset. Everybody’s picking Milwaukee — or should be picking Milwaukee — because of Giannis and Bledsoe and those guys. I just think Milwaukee, because of the injuries, No. 1, Boston is a better team but not because of the injuries. Milwaukee is going to win this series.”

It took seven games, but the Celtics ultimately got it done.

Next up was the 76ers, and it was obvious which way Barkley would lean.

“They should win this series to be honest with you,” Barkley said on WPEN ahead of the series before being asked if Sixers in five was a good call. “Uh, I like that. I picked them already, so it’s too late, but if they don’t win this series, I’ll be very disappointed because the way they’re playing right now is terrific. I’ll tell you what: It’s not out of the question the Sixers get into the Finals. It’s not out of the question. … I’m gonna pick Toronto in the other series already. I think it’s going to come down to Toronto and Philly in the Eastern Conference finals.”

Even after the Celtics built a 3-1 series lead, Barkley stuck to his guns, calling Wednesday’s Game 5 — in Boston — a must-win for the Celtics. If the C’s didn’t put away the Sixers then, Philly would be primed for a comeback in the series.

“This, to me, is a must-win for the Celtics because they’re not going to win Game 6,” he explained on TNT before the game. “And if they get to Game 7, which they would, they would be tighter than a drum. This, tonight, to me is a must-win for the (Celtics).”

And, well, the Celtics won (so much for that Sixers-Raptors conference finals, too). So we’ll never actually know whether he was wrong, but still.

Oh, and there’s good news: Barkley is also picking the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference finals.