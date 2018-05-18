Orioles’ Kevin Gausman Seems A Little Suspect Of Red Sox’s Baserunning Tactics

Kevin Gausman did not have the best Thursday evening at Fenway Park.

The Baltimore Orioles pitcher allowed six runs over 4 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox and was subject to perhaps the quickest hook we’ve ever seen courtesy of manager Buck Showalter.

But perhaps the ugliest part of Gausman’s stat line was the five Red Sox steals he allowed in those 4 2/3 innings. These weren’t bang-bang plays, either: Three of the swipes came on Gausman’s extremely delayed pick-off attempts to first base.

Oddly enough, the O’s pitcher hadn’t allowed a single steal this season entering Thursday night. In fact, no baserunner had even attempted to steal on him. So, what was going on here?

“I don’t know,” Gausman said after the game, via the Baltimore Sun. “I think it’s maybe something I need to take a look at, see if I’m doing a little … every pitch.

“I thought it was weird that two of the three times they stole on me, I was picking. It kind of raises some eyebrows as to how they knew and those types of things, but that’s all on me.”

Gausman did admit culpability that he may have been tipping off his pick-off move — he placed further blame on himself during a postgame interview with MASN’s Gary Thorne — but there also appears to be an implication that the Red Sox may have stolen Baltimore’s signs.

If the latter is the case, though, it doesn’t really add up. If Gausman was planning to pick off, you’d think he’d be somewhat more alert to the baserunner, but on Mookie Betts’ two steals and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s swipe, it’s almost as though he forgot they’re on first base before it’s too late.

“Just early breaks and not having the awareness to step off,” Showalter said of Gausman after the game. “Threw over, but you’ve got to step off.”

It’s not out of the question that Boston caught onto the Orioles’ signs, but here’s a more likely scenario: The Red Sox realized no baserunner had attempted a steal on Gausman this season and concluded they may be able to catch the veteran pitcher by surprise by running on him early in his set.

That’s how it appeared to play out, and Gausman failed to make the proper adjustment before Showalter unceremoniously yanked him.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images