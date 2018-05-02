Patrick Beverley’s Mom Wins Big On ‘Price Is Right;’ Clippers Guard Wants Car

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Lisa Beverley’s son wants to reap the rewards for his mom being on, and in, the money.

The mother of Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley won more than $41,000 worth of cash and prizes, including two cars Wednesday during her appearance on “The Price is Right,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland. She did so while decked out in a red shirt that read “NBA Mom” and also contained a Clippers logo.

Her run of good luck started in the “Let ’em Roll” segment, in which she won a car on her final roll.

She then hit the $1,000 jackpot on the “Price is Right” wheel to the great chagrin of her opponent.

Caption this 💯 spin below … pic.twitter.com/1l6MmB3f6I — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 2, 2018

She progressed to the showcase where she claimed the grand prize — cash, another car and a trip to Madagascar — in the final segment.

Patrick Bevereley either was watching or aware of his mom’s “Price is Right” success because he came right out and asked to borrow one of her new cars.

Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

Wow is all I can say is wow!!! She really won!!! I’m hyped like it was a playoff game!!! @NBAonTNT https://t.co/wiApJDjXpo — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

Lisa Beverley’s experience proves it pays to be lucky and good on “The Price is Right.”