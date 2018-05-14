Patriots Attempting To Slip Rookie Receiver Onto NFI/ Reserve List

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots made room on their 90-man roster for rookie punter Corey Bojorquez by waiving wide receiver Darren Andrews. But Andrews’ time on the Patriots might not be coming to an end.

The Patriots waived Andrews with a non-football injury designation. Andrews tore his ACL and meniscus with UCLA in November and recently started running, so he wasn’t going to be ready for Patriots organized team activities later this month. If Andrews clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Patriots’ non-football injury/reserve list, and his season will be over. The Patriots would be stashing him for the 2019 season. A team would have to claim Andrews by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

It seems likely Andrews indeed will clear waivers, since he latched on with the Patriots late in the undrafted free agent signing period.

Andrews is an intriguing prospect for the future. He had 60 catches for 773 yards with 10 touchdowns in just nine games, primarily working out of the slot, before suffering the knee injury. Andrews had a history of college knee injuries with the Bruins.