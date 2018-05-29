Patriots-Basher Cassius Marsh Was Singing Different Tune In November

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cassius Marsh now is public enemy No. 1 with New England Patriots fans after recently blasting his former team and head coach.

But the San Francisco 49ers defensive end was singing a different tune in November, before the Patriots waived him after nine underwhelming games.

Marsh recently told the San Francisco Chronicle he “didn’t enjoy any” of his time with the Patriots, and that players “don’t have fun there.” He also complained the Patriots asked him do “a bunch of stuff” he’d never done before, and that he almost quit football because he “hated it that much.”

Yet while he was playing for Bill Belichick, Marsh said very Patriot-like things. Check out this tweet from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe:

In November, I spoke with Cassius Marsh about his time with the Patriots. He liked it then: “Absolutely, it’s a great thing to know exactly what you’re going to get. Coaches tell you what they expect from you, what your role is, and it’s something I appreciate about this place.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 29, 2018

Will the real Cassius Marsh please stand up?

The four-year pro recently doubled down on his anti-Patriots remarks, so he probably really did hate his time in Foxboro. Still, if Marsh is as real and badass as he clearly wants you to believe he is — he said he confronted Belichick about a bunch of “B.S.” and basically asked to get cut — then perhaps he should’ve spoken his mind before being shown the door.