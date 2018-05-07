Patriots Draft Pick Film Reviews: Closer Look At All Nine New England Selections

Photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images

What should you know about the New England Patriots’ nine selections in the 2018 NFL Draft?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox sought to answer that question in our Patriots draft pick film review series, diving deep into the college highlights — and lowlights — of every Pats pick to evaluate how each might fit in in New England.

If you missed any installment in the nine-part series, links to all nine can be found below.

Isaiah Wynn, tackle/guard (first round, 23rd overall)

Sony Michel, running back (first round, 31st)

Duke Dawson, cornerback (second round, 56th)

Ja’Whaun Bentley, linebacker (fifth round, 143rd)

Christian Sam, linebacker (sixth round, 178th)

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver (sixth round, 210th)

Danny Etling, quarterback (seventh round, 219th)

Keion Crossen, cornerback (sixth round, 243rd)

Ryan Izzo, tight end (seventh round, 250th)