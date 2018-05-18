Patriots Fill 90-Man Roster By Re-Signing Offensive Lineman Jason King

Photo via Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots re-shuffled the back end of their 90-man roster Friday by re-signing guard Jason King.

King filled the spot left open when the Patriots released undrafted free agent wide receiver Chris Lacy on Friday.

The Patriots released King last Thursday. He had multiple stints on the Patriots’ practice squad, 90- and 53-man rosters last season. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue last spring.

King re-joins starters David Andrews, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason and reserves Ted Karras, Cole Croston, Luke Bowanko, Matt Tobin and James Ferentz on the Patriots’ interior offensive line depth chart. Patriots offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown also have experience at guard.