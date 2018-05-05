Patriots’ Isaiah Wynn Had Great Moment With Fans On Flight After Draft

It didn’t take Isaiah Wynn very long to be warmly welcomed to the NFL.

In a video shared on the Patriots’ official Twitter account Saturday, Wynn recalled one of his first “Welcome to the NFL” moments after being drafted No. 23 overall by New England in this year’s draft.

On a flight en route to his introductory press conference in Foxboro, Mass., Wynn was asked why he was carrying on a suit by a fellow passenger, who assumed the Georgia product had a wedding to attend. While the offensive lineman wanted to keep the real reason on the hush, the news of his drafting to the Patriots quickly made its way around the plane.

Check out Wynn describe the moment in the video below:

A pair of Dawgs here to do their job. First rounders @iwynn77 & @Flyguy2stackz on becoming #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Bd9EoYVLPP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 5, 2018

If Wynn lives up to the expectations of being a first-round pick, it won’t be long until he’s well-known around New England.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports