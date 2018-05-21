Patriots’ Julian Edelman Reveals Biggest Hit He’s Taken In NFL Career

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Julian Edelman has taken no shortage of big hits throughout his NFL career.

But which hit the New England Patriots receiver identifies as the biggest he’s received might surprise you.

In a recent interview with For The Win, Edelman discussed a variety of topics, including his recovery from ACL surgery. Perhaps the most interesting bit, however, came when he was asked who’s responsible for delivering the biggest hit of his career.

“Ed Reed back in 2012,” Edelman told FTW. “Running a post route against Cover 4 in the red zone. … And also Ray Lewis. I was going over the middle and he hit me with Dikembe Mutombo finger wag. Don’t come in here again little man.”

(You can click here to watch Reeds hit on Edelman in 2012.)

Patriots fans probably expected Edelman to choose the Kam Chancellor hit from New England’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. And while Edelman certainly remembers that blast, it doesn’t come close to the one Reed laid on him.

“That was fine,” Edelman said. “Not to take anything away from Kam Chancellor because he is a boomstick, but I’ve taken harder hits.”

Whatever you say, Jules.