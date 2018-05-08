Patriots’ Newly Announced Jersey Numbers Include One Surprising Change

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Malcolm Butler’s old No. 21 has an unexpected new owner in New England.

The Patriots announced Tuesday that safety Duron Harmon, who wore No. 30 for his first five NFL seasons, will wear Butler’s former digits in 2018.

Why? So fellow new Patriots cornerback and fellow Rutgers product Jason McCourty can continue to wear No. 30, which he’s sported since he entered the league in 2009, spanning stints with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

New year, new numbers. pic.twitter.com/POWhsXSkc1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 8, 2018

Here’s the full list of new Patriots numbers:

17: Riley McCarron

21: Duron Harmon

30: Jason McCourty

33: Jeremy Hill

58: Keionta Davis

64: Matt Tobin

65: Jason King

66: James Ferentz

67: Trent Brown

71: Danny Shelton

72: Luke Bowanko

77: Ulrick John

80: Jordan Matthews

84: Cordarrelle Patterson

86: Troy Niklas

88: Kenny Britt

94: Adrian Clayborn

Britt — who, coincidentally, also played his college ball at Rutgers — was the only other returning player from last season’s 53-man roster to change numbers. The wide receiver switched from No. 85 to No. 88, which was worn by tight end Martellus Bennett in 2017.

The Patriots have yet to announce numbers for their 2018 draft picks or undrafted free agents.