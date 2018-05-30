Patriots Players React To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Taking In OTAs Practice

Photo via Instagram/eric_rowe25

The New England Patriots had a special guest on hand for the start of the second week of organized team activities.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant took in practice Wednesday, and Patriots players were quick to react on social media.

Cornerbacks Eric Rowe and Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Cody Hollister all posted pictures with Bryant on Instagram.

Bless to learn from a legend #blackmamba🐍 A post shared by Eric Rowe (@eric_rowe25) on May 30, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

It’s unclear why Bryant was in Foxboro, Mass., for the OTA session, which was the Patriots’ fourth of the offseason.

The practice session was closed to the public and media, but based on pictures posted to the team website, linebacker Dont’a Hightower was present. Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski remain out of the voluntary sessions, which run through June 1. OTAs pick back up June 11 after mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 5 to 7.