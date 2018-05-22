Patriots Practice Report: 10 Players Absent From OTAs; Nine Others Limited

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski weren’t the only notable New England Patriots not present Tuesday on Day 2 of organized team activities.

Also absent from the session — the first of the year open to the media — were wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Cody Hollister, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Jonathan Jones, guard Joe Thuney, running back Brandon Bolden and safety David Jones.

Mitchell, Hightower and Jonathan Jones all are recovering from season-ending injuries. Mitchell was at least a limited participant in Monday’s practice, according to photos released by the team.

Brady and Gronkowski both have yet to attend a voluntary workout or practice this spring (despite reportedly being in the neighborhood).

Several other players were present at practice but spent most of the session working on a separate field away from the full team. Those players were tackles Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon, defensive tackles Malcom Brown and Lawrence Guy, cornerback Cyrus Jones, safety Nate Ebner and wide receiver Darren Andrews.

Julian Edelman, who is recovering from a torn ACL, participated in the early portion of practice and fielded a series of punts before retiring to the lower field.

Patriots OTAs now will be closed to the media until next Thursday.