Patriots Sign 2018 Second-Round Pick Duke Dawson To Rookie Contract

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots have just two remaining unsigned 2018 NFL Draft picks.

The Patriots signed cornerback Duke Dawson, their second-round pick in the 2018 draft, to a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Patriots already had signed their six third-day draft picks, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Christian Sam, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, quarterback Danny Etling, cornerback Keion Crossen and tight end Ryan Izzo. The only remaining unsigned picks are first-round left tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel.

Dawson was selected 56th overall out of Florida. He had 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defended in 2017 as a senior with the Gators. He’s expected to compete for the Patriots’ slot cornerback role in 2018.