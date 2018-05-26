Paul Pierce Jokingly(?) Signs Off On Isaiah Thomas Tribute For Game 7

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Given the current state of the Eastern Conference finals, it’s easy to forget Isaiah Thomas once was the center of the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Might the diminutive guard take center state during Sunday night’s Game 7 at TD Garden? Well, probably not, but…

Back in February, before the Cavs traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA’s premier drama centered around whether Thomas would receive a video tribute when the Cav visited Boston on Paul Pierce Night. Initial plans to run a tribute on the same night Pierce saw his number retired were scrapped after The Truth understandably voiced his displeasure.

That brings us to early Saturday morning, when Pierce responded to a fan who asked if he’d be cool with the Celtics honoring Thomas during Game 7.

Yes — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 26, 2018

Get your popcorn ready!

The Celtics, of course, won’t run a tribute video for Thomas with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Heck, they might never do it, as that ship probably sailed months ago.

Still, what a fitting end that would be to one of the dumbest dramas in NBA history.