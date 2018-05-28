Pedro Martinez Believes Red Sox ‘Have All The Tools’ To Win World Series

Pedro Martinez knows what it takes to win a World Series.

The three-time Cy Young award winner was a key piece of the 2004 World Series-winning Boston Red Sox team that broke an 86-year curse for the franchise.

During Sunday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves, Martinez caught up with NESN’s Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien and explained why he believes the 2018 Sox have what it takes to go all the way.

