Pelicans’ DeMarcus Cousins Names Ideal Free-Agency Destination

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

DeMarcus Cousins might provoke comfort and anxiety among New Orleans Pelicans fans by revealing his two biggest wishes for his next basketball move.

The Pelicans center said Friday in an interview with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears he’s willing to re-signing with the team this offseason but he also wants to play where he’s appreciated and can contend to win an NBA championship. Cousins’ contract will expire this summer, and speculation over his future is starting to intensify as his free-agency decision nears.

“… I don’t plan on rushing through this process,” Cousins said. “I’m going to make the absolute best decision for DeMarcus Cousins. We’ll see what that is. As of right now, I don’t really know. I can’t answer that. Would I like to go back to New Orleans? I’m very open to that. I love what we created. I love what was created after I went down. I would love to be part of it. But I’m going to do what’s best for me, and I feel they’ll do the same.”

Cousins’ bout with free agency will come amid his recovery from the season-ending Achilles injury. He says he’s on track to return in time for training camp, but his uncertain physical prospects and the Pelicans’ success without him reportedly have lowered his chances of receiving a max-contract offer this summer. The time off has given him a chance to reflect on what he wants most from the next stop in his career.

“Somewhere I’d be appreciated and a contender,” said when asked about his ideal free-agency destination. “A team that’s ready to contend.”

That doesn’t sound like something beyond New Orleans’ ability to provide, does it?